Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.59.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -809.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.