Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,040.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $940.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $669.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $894.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $885.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.