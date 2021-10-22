Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $82,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 187.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Appian were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Appian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.