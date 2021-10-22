Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 150.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

