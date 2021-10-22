ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 747 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,745,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

