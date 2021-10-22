ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Natural Foods by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNFI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

