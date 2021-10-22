12,754 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.