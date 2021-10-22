Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,808 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

