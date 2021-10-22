SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $332,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

