Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,725 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Upstart worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 560.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock worth $517,300,557. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $354.34 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $174.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

