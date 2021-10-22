Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.80 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

