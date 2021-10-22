Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.88 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $8,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $4,522,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

