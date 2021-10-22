CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Trading Up 7%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 6,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 729,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

