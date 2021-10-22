Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.80

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.80 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 6452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.40.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

