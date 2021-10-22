Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 5.7% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.40. 18,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 475,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $596.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

