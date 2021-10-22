Analysts Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GATX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

