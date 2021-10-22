Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.07 and last traded at $64.44. 5,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,174,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

