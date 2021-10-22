Brent P. Jensen Sells 54,000 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

