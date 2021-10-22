Brent P. Jensen Sells 54,000 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
