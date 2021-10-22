Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of CWAN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.