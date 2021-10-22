Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of South State worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

