Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

