FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

