Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,262 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hubbell by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Hubbell by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 44,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $191.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

