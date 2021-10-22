10,176 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

