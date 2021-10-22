American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

