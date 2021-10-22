Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after acquiring an additional 124,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,256,000 after purchasing an additional 632,989 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NCLH stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.