Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $674,000 Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.