Insider Selling: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) General Counsel Sells 3,759 Shares of Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) General Counsel Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $11,991.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.