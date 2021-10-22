Insider Selling: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) General Counsel Sells 3,759 Shares of Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) General Counsel Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $11,991.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

