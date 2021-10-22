Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

