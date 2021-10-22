Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 600 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.