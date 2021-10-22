Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

WMG opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

