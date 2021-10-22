Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $541,000 Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.