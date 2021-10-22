Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

