Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $280.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $251.33 on Tuesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,750. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

