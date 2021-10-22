Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JMP Securities

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $272.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.54.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $296.62 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.