Barrington Research Begins Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised StarTek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get StarTek alerts:

NYSE SRT opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.