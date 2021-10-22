Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

