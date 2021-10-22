Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 173.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Quotient Technology worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 25.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 92.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $630.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

