Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $551,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,351 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $32.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

