Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $570,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 57,921 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $59.01.

