Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 704,782 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $5,275,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,745,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPB opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

