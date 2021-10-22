53,229 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.32% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.73 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

