Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.82.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.