APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 65.6% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 132,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHO opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

