OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,263 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

