SVB Leerink Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $149.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $173.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.08 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 344.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
