SVB Leerink Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $149.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $173.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.08 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 344.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

