Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. Analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gevo by 6,081.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

