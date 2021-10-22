a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.11.

NYSE AKA opened at $10.73 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

