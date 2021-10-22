MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.33.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MKSI opened at $145.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

