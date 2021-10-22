Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of BIDU opened at $180.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

